Jan 5 Eli Lilly and Co forecast 2016
earnings and revenue below analysts' expectations and the
drugmaker estimated 2015 profit below its forecast, citing a
charge related to a deal.
Lilly said on Tuesday that it expected revenue of $20.2
billion-$20.7 billion for 2016, below the average analyst
estimate of $21.36 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The drugmaker's adjusted profit forecast of $3.45-$3.55 per
share also fell short of analysts' expectations of $3.65.
Lilly's shares fell about 1 percent to $82.07 in premarket
trading.
Analysts said the forecast was "very conservative" and
pointed to uncertainty on foreign exchange trends.
Foreign exchange headwinds account for about $675 million of
the $1 billion miss on the revenue forecast, Bernstein analysts
wrote in a note.
Excluding foreign exchange headwinds, the forecast
represented a growth of mid to high single digit, "which is
quite healthy versus peer companies," they wrote.
Lilly estimated earnings of $2.28-$2.33 per share for 2015,
below its forecast of $2.40-$2.45, citing an after-tax charge of
about 12 cents per share related to the acquisition of rights to
a glucagon nasal spray from Locemia Solutions.
Lilly has recently launched its Jardiance treatment for
diabetes and Cyramza drug for colon and lung cancer.
Jefferies analysts said they expected Lilly to raise its
forecast during the year as the rollout of new drugs continues.
