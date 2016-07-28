(Adds details)
July 28 Eli Lilly and Co said it
received a civil investigative demand from the U.S. attorney's
office for the southern district of New York, requesting
documents and information relating to contracts with pharmacy
benefit managers (PBMs).
Pharmacy benefit managers, which administer drug benefits
for employers and health plans and also run large mail-order
pharmacies, have been challenging the rising cost of new
medications.
When drugs are knocked off their formularies, patients may
have to pay full price for them. PBMs often keep or dump a
product depending on whether they can obtain favorable pricing.
"We are cooperating with this investigation," the company
said in a regulatory filing on Thursday. Lilly did not disclose
the name of any PBM in the filing. (bit.ly/2atPwoI)
The investigation comes nearly three months after federal
prosecutors sought information from Johnson & Johnson,
Merck & Co and Endo International Plc about
their contracts with pharmacy benefit managers.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)