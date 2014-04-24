April 24 U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co
on Thursday reported lower than expected revenue, hurt by
plunging sales of its Cymbalta depression drug, which is now
facing generic competition.
Lilly said it earned $728 million, or 68 cents per share,
in the first quarter ended March 31. That compared with $1.55
billion, or $1.42 per share, in the year-earlier period, when
Lilly posted special gains from transferring rights to a
diabetes drug.
Excluding special items, Lilly earned 70 cents per share,
matching the average forecast of analysts compiled by Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Company revenue fell 16 percent to $4.68 billion. Wall
Street expected $4.8 billion.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)