Oct 23 Eli Lilly and Co said its
quarterly earnings plunged 58 percent, hurt by special charges
and generic competition for its Cymbalta depression drug, but it
affirmed its earlier full-year profit forecast.
The U.S. drugmaker on Thursday said it had earned $501
million, or 47 cents per share, in the third quarter. That
compared with $1.20 billion, or $1.11 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, Lilly earned 66 cents per share.
Analysts on average expected 67 cents, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales fell 16 percent to $4.88 billion, but topped Wall
Street's expectations of $4.83 billion.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)