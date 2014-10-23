Oct 23 Eli Lilly and Co said its quarterly earnings plunged 58 percent, hurt by special charges and generic competition for its Cymbalta depression drug, but it affirmed its earlier full-year profit forecast.

The U.S. drugmaker on Thursday said it had earned $501 million, or 47 cents per share, in the third quarter. That compared with $1.20 billion, or $1.11 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, Lilly earned 66 cents per share. Analysts on average expected 67 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales fell 16 percent to $4.88 billion, but topped Wall Street's expectations of $4.83 billion. (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)