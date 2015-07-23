MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 9
DUBAI, May 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 23 Eli Lilly and Co said its quarterly revenue rose about 1 percent, helped by demand for its new cancer and diabetes treatments and the acquisition of Novartis AG's animal health business.
The Indianapolis-based drugmaker's net profit fell to $600.8 million, or 56 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $733.5 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $4.98 billion from $4.94 billion. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
DUBAI, May 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Kaman Corporation announces pricing of offering of $175 million convertible senior notes due 2024