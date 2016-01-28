Jan 28 Drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co reported a 5 percent rise in quarterly sales, helped by higher sales of its diabetes drugs.

Net income rose to $478.4 million, or 45 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $428.5 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $5.38 billion from $5.12 billion. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)