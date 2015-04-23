April 23 Eli Lilly and Co reported a 27 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by a stronger dollar.

The Indianapolis-based drugmaker posted a net profit of $529.5 million, or 50 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of $727.9 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 87 cents per share.

Revenue fell about 1 percent to $4.64 billion. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)