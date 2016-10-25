(Fixes Reuters Instrument Code for Lilly stock)
By Ransdell Pierson
Oct 25 Eli Lilly and Co's quarterly
results were badly hurt by disappointing sales of its Humalog
insulin and animal health products, but the company on Tuesday
reaffirmed its full-year earnings forecast.
Global sales of Humalog fell 9 percent to $641 million in
the third quarter ended Sept. 30, well below Wall Street
forecasts of $732 million, as Lilly cut the drug's U.S. price to
better compete with other mealtime insulins, including Novo
Nordisk's widely-used NovoLog.
"We surpassed NovoLog's market share for the first time
since 2007," a Lilly spokeswoman said.
Sales of Lilly's animal health products fell 9 percent to
$706 million, about $97 million shy of Wall Street forecasts, in
large part because wholesalers had already built up inventories
of the products in the prior quarter, the company said.
Lilly, whose earnings growth resumed last year after three
years of falling sales caused by generic competition, said
revenue outside the United States fell 3 percent to $2.35
billion.
The company's results also were dented by generic
competition for its antidepressant Cymbalta drug in Europe and
Canada, for its antipsychotic treatment Zyprexa in Japan and
cancer drug Alimta in several countries.
Excluding special items, Lilly earned 88 cents per share,
below the analysts' average estimate of 96 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 4.7 percent to $5.19 billion, missing estimates
of $5.28 billion. Lilly said growth was driven mainly by volume
of prescriptions, rather than price increases. It cited
increasing demand for it newer Trulicity and Jardiance diabetes
drugs and its Taltz psoriasis treatment.
The Indianapolis-based drugmaker said its net income fell to
$778 million, or 73 cents per share, in the third quarter, from
$799.7 million, or 75 cents per share, in the same period a year
earlier.
Lilly said it continues to expect full-year 2016 earnings,
excluding special items, of $3.50 to $3.60 per share. It earned
$3.43 per share last year.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta and Paul Simao)