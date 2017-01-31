BRIEF-First Data to acquire Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash
* To acquire all of outstanding shares of common stock of Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash
Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported a 7.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drug Trulicity and other new treatments.
The drugmaker said on Tuesday net income rose to $771.8 million, or 73 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $478.4 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $5.76 billion from $5.38 billion.
(Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Loss for q1 was $2.1 million as compared to a loss of $2.3 million for prior year comparable quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: