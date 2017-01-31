Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported a 7.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drug Trulicity and other new treatments.

The drugmaker said on Tuesday net income rose to $771.8 million, or 73 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $478.4 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $5.76 billion from $5.38 billion.

