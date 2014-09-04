Sept 4 Eli Lilly and Co said its
diabetes drug was more effective than Sanofi SA's
approved drug, Lantus, in reducing blood sugar levels in
late-stage trials.
The drug, basal insulin peglispro, showed improved blood
sugar levels, compared with Lantus in patients with type 1
diabetes as well as type 2.
Lilly said it was on track to file a submission with the
U.S. and European regulators by the end of the first quarter
2015.
Lilly's drug is being studied as a once-daily treatment for
both type 1 and type 2 diabetes.
In type 1 diabetes, which is usually diagnosed in children
and young adults, the body does not produce insulin.
The most common form of the disease, type 2 diabetes, which
is linked with obesity, occurs when body is unable to use
insulin properly leading to high blood sugar levels.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)