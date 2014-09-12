(Adds details on study, Cyramza)
By Ransdell Pierson
Sept 12 Eli Lilly and Co's Cyramza
stomach-cancer drug prolonged survival of patients with advanced
colon cancer in a late-stage study, the U.S. drugmaker said on
Friday.
Based on favorable data from the Phase III study, Lilly said
it would ask regulators in the first half of 2015 to approve
Cyramza in patients with colorectal cancer that has spread to
other parts of the body. It plans to present detailed results
from the trial at a scientific meeting next year.
The 1,000-patient global study, called RAISE, involved
patients who had previously failed to adequately benefit from
Roche Holding AG's Avastin and other standard
treatments.
Patients taking Cyramza along with chemotherapy showed a
statistical improvement in survival, compared with those in the
study who took a placebo and chemotherapy.
Cyramza, like Avastin, blocks a protein called VEGF that
tumors create and use to form blood vessels that provide them
nourishment.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in April approved
Cyramza for treatment of advanced stomach cancer. Cowen and Co
expects the drug to garner annual sales of $1.2 billion by 2020
as a treatment of multiple types of cancer.
In a research note on Friday, JPMorgan analyst Chris Schott
said he expected Cyramza sales to reach $1.35 billion in 2020,
mostly from use against stomach cancer, but also from "modest"
sales for lung cancer and a "limited contribution" from
second-line treatment of colorectal cancer.
Colorectal cancer is the world's fourth leading cause of
cancer deaths, having killed nearly 700,000 people in 2012,
Lilly said.
Shares of the Indianapolis-based company edged up 1 cent to
$65.19 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
