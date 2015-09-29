BRIEF-Teamsters reach tentative agreement with Canadian Pacific
* Says Teamsters Canada Rail Conference Maintenance of Way Employees Division reached tentative agreement with Canadian Pacific Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 29 Eli Lilly and Co and Incyte Corp said a third late-stage study of their experimental rheumatoid arthritis drug met its main goal.
The drug, baricitinib, was more effective than the decades-old treatment methotrexate, after 24 weeks of treatment, in reducing signs and symptoms of the inflammatory disorder, the companies said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
