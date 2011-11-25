BRUSSELS Nov 25 Belgian power grid operator Elia said Jacques Vandermeiren, vice-chairman of its management committee, would succeed Daniel Dobbeni as chief executive next year.

Dobbeni, who turns 60 next year, wants to scale back his activities with the company when he turns 60 in mid-2012, said Elia, which is expanding its grid network to accommodate power from wind farms in the North Sea. (Editing by Dan Lalor)