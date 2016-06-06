BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $345.6 million multifamily k-deal
* company expects to issue approximately $345.6 million in K certificates
AMSTERDAM, June 6 Intertrust plans to buy rival Elian for 435 million pounds ($625.31 million) from private equity firm Electra to expand in the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Luxembourg and the Netherlands, the Dutch trust firm said on Monday.
Intertrust will pay for the deal through a mix of cash, shares and assumed debt, and said the purchase would increase group earnings by 20 percent per share by 2018, due to cost savings and cross-selling advantages.
Intertrust said that Elian expects full-year 2017 revenue of 96 million pounds ($138.00 million) and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of 36 million pounds.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling, editing by Louise Heavens)
WASHINGTON, May 23 U.S. President Donald Trump wants lawmakers to slash $3.6 trillion in government spending over the next decade, taking aim in his first budget plan at healthcare and food assistance programs for the poor while boosting the military.