AMSTERDAM, June 6 Intertrust plans to buy rival Elian for 435 million pounds ($625.31 million) from private equity firm Electra to expand in the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Luxembourg and the Netherlands, the Dutch trust firm said on Monday.

Intertrust will pay for the deal through a mix of cash, shares and assumed debt, and said the purchase would increase group earnings by 20 percent per share by 2018, due to cost savings and cross-selling advantages.

Intertrust said that Elian expects full-year 2017 revenue of 96 million pounds ($138.00 million) and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of 36 million pounds.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling, editing by Louise Heavens)