Canadian nurse pleads guilty to killing eight in old-age homes -media
June 1 A Canadian nurse has pleaded guilty to using drugs to kill eight elderly patients in long-term care facilities over seven years, Canadian media reported on Thursday.
Jan 30 Eli Lilly and Co : * Medicare advisory panel, in vote, expresses skepticism brain-plaque imaging
can change health outcomes in patients with early cognitive problems * Three members of medical advisory panel vote "low" confidence there is
adequate evidence PET imaging of brain beta amyloid changes health outcomes * Five panel members vote low-to-intermediate confidence imaging technique can
affect patient outcomes * Three panel members vote intermediate confidence imaging technique can affect
patient outcomes * One member of medical advisory panel votes higher confidence
imaging technique can affect patient outcomes * Panel members reviewing imaging technique involving PET scans of Eli lilly's
Amyvid imaging agent to detect brain plaque
BERLIN, June 1 Global airlines warned on Thursday of "major disruption" if Britain leaves the European Union without a deal on aviation traffic.