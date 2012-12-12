UPDATE 2-Sailing-Oracle Team USA gain America's Cup bonus with New Zealand win
* Sweden's Artemis Racing beat's Groupama Team France (Adds results of final America's Cup qualifier race)
NEW YORK Dec 12 Eli Lilly and Co : * Down 3.2 percent to $49 in premarket after the company said it plans to conduct a big new trial of its experimental Alzheimer's disease treatment among patients with mild symptoms but did not plan to seek U.S. apporval at this time
* Sweden's Artemis Racing beat's Groupama Team France (Adds results of final America's Cup qualifier race)
NEW YORK, June 3 Television talk-show host and comedian Bill Maher drew harsh criticism on Saturday for using a racial epithet on his HBO series "Real Time" in an interview with a U.S. senator from Nebraska.