July 8 Eli Lilly and Co said Chief Executive John Lechleiter returned to work after recovering from a surgery to treat a dilated aorta.

Lechleiter, CEO since April 2008, was cleared by his personal physician and the company's employee health services physician to return to work, Eli Lilly said on Monday.

Lechleiter's condition was discovered while undergoing certain unrelated tests, and he underwent the surgery on May 13.

Chief Financial Officer Derica Rice, who served as acting CEO, and lead independent director Ellen Marram, who served as acting chairperson of the board during Leichter's medical leave, will return to their roles.

A dilated aorta is an abnormal swelling of the aorta, the largest artery of the body and crucial for blood circulation. An abnormal swelling can cause the aorta to rupture, leading to internal bleeding and can be fatal.