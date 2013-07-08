July 8 Eli Lilly and Co said Chief
Executive John Lechleiter returned to work after recovering from
a surgery to treat a dilated aorta.
Lechleiter, CEO since April 2008, was cleared by his
personal physician and the company's employee health services
physician to return to work, Eli Lilly said on Monday.
Lechleiter's condition was discovered while undergoing
certain unrelated tests, and he underwent the surgery on May 13.
Chief Financial Officer Derica Rice, who served as acting
CEO, and lead independent director Ellen Marram, who served as
acting chairperson of the board during Leichter's medical leave,
will return to their roles.
A dilated aorta is an abnormal swelling of the aorta, the
largest artery of the body and crucial for blood circulation. An
abnormal swelling can cause the aorta to rupture, leading to
internal bleeding and can be fatal.