Jan 5 Eli Lilly And Co :
* Eli Lilly & co - 8-k
* Sees FY 2012 revenue $21.8 billion to $22.8 billion
* 2011 EPS guidance is currently in the range of $3.84 to $3.89
on a reported basis
* Sees FY 2012 earnings per share $3.10 to $3.20
* Sees decline of over $3 billion in zyprexa sales due to
patent expirations in most markets outside of Japan in 2012
* Sees 2012 gross margin as a percent of revenue will be
approximately 77 percent
* From now through 2014, on annual basis co still expects
revenue to be at least $20 billion, net income at least $3
billion
* Research and development pipeline includes 12 molecules in
phase III development at end of 2011, exceeding goal of 10
* Expects to meet or exceed 2011 EPS guidance.
* Expects to keep 2012 operating expenses essentially flat
versus 2011.
* FY 2011 earnings per share view $4.34, revenue view $24.15
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2012 earnings per share view $3.61, revenue view $22.75
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S