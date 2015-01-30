(Adds details, outlook)
Jan 30 Eli Lilly and Co cut its 2015
revenue forecast, issued earlier this month, as the U.S.
drugmaker expects a bigger hit from a stronger dollar.
The company had accounted for an expected $500 million
negative impact from the stronger dollar in its earlier
forecast.
Large U.S. healthcare companies such as Johnson & Johnson
, Pfizer Inc and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co
have in the past weeks issued 2015 earnings forecasts below Wall
Street expectations, citing the stronger dollar.
After hitting a 6-1/2 month low in May, the dollar
has surged about 20 percent against a basket of major
currencies, making overseas sales denominated in other
currencies less valuable in dollar terms.
Lilly now expects 2015 revenue to be in the range of $19.5
billion-$20 billion, below the average analyst estimate of
$20.67 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company had earlier forecast 2015 revenue to be in the
range of $20.3 billion-$20.8 billion.
Lilly backed its 2015 adjusted earnings forecast of
$3.10-$3.20 per share.
The company's hardships began in late 2011, when its
best-selling Zyprexa treatment for schizophrenia began facing
competition from cheaper generics, followed by patent
expirations on its leading Cymbalta depression drug and Evista
osteoporosis treatment.
Earnings fell 41 percent to $428.5 million, or 40 cents per
share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $727.5 million,
or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.
Lilly took restructuring and other special charges of $401
million in the quarter.
Excluding special items, Lilly earned 75 cents per share,
above analysts' average estimate of 73 cents per share.
Total revenue slid 12 percent to $5.12 billion, below Wall
Street's average expectation of $5.2 billion.
