BRIEF-Ciber Inc files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware court – Court Filing
* Ciber Inc files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in delaware court – court filing
Sept 26 Eli Lilly and Co said its experimental cancer drug failed to improve the survival among breast cancer patients without their cancer worsening in a late-stage trial.
However, a separate trial, testing the drug as a treatment for advanced gastric cancer, met the main goal of improving patients' survival.
Lilly said it does not plan to submit an approval application for the drug, ramucirumab, for treating advanced breast cancer.
* Ciber Inc files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in delaware court – court filing
PARIS/DUBAI, April 10 IranAir may get its first new Boeing jetliner a year earlier than expected under a deal to take jets originally bought by cash-strapped Turkish Airlines, Iranian media and industry sources said.