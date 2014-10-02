(Adds Lupus Foundation of America statement; updates shares)
Oct 2 Eli Lilly and Co said it would
stop the development of its drug to treat the autoimmune
disorder lupus, after it was found to be not effective enough in
late-stage trials.
While Lilly's shares hardly budged on the news, the ADRs of
Israel-based XTL Biopharmaceuticals Inc, which is
developing its own lupus treatment, were up 87 percent at $3.09
in early afternoon trading.
Lupus is a condition in which the body's immune system
starts attacking healthy tissues, causing inflammation, pain
and, in extreme cases, death.
About 1.5 million people in the United States are estimated
to suffer from lupus, according to the U.S. Centers of Disease
Control and Prevention.
The disease has been particularly challenging for
drugmakers.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved
GlaxoSmithKline's Benlysta in March 2011, making it the
first lupus drug to be approved in 50 years.
Lilly tested the drug, tabalumab, in two studies, but it
failed to meet the primary goal in one of the trials.
"Collectively, the data from these studies did not meet
expectations for efficacy in the context of existing
treatments," the company said, adding that the decision to stop
developing the drug had nothing to do with safety concerns.
The decision to drop tabalumab will result in a charge of
about 4-5 cents per share in the third quarter, Lilly said.
The Lupus Foundation of America said there was enough
evidence in Lilly's data to merit further examination.
"The results underscore that the pathway this drug targets
(B cells) is known to be critical in the development of lupus,"
the non-profit organization said in a statement.
B cells are white blood cells that produce antibodies to
fight off infections. They are an important component of
abnormal immune responses that can be used to identify each
autoimmune disease.
XTL said last month that it would start mid-stage studies of
its lupus drug in mid 2015 and planned to meet FDA officials at
the end of this year to discuss trial design.
Shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc, which has
completed mid-stage studies of its potential lupus treatment,
were down 6.7 percent at $1.68 on the Nasdaq.
Lilly shares were down almost 1 percent at $64.50 on the New
York Stock Exchange.
