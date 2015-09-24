PARIS, Sept 24 Europe's third-largest catering
group, Elior, said on Thursday that it was targeting
revenue of between 7 billion and 8 billion euros in 2020 against
5.34 billion ($5.97 billion) in 2013/14.
The firm, which competes with France's Sodexo and
Britain's Compass, also said it was targeting an EBITDA
(earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation)
margin of between 9 percent and 10 percent by 2020.
This compares with 8.4 percent in 2013/14.
Elior, which re-listed on the French stock market in June
2014 after an eight-year absence, made the announcement in a
statement released on its Investor Day.
($1 = 0.8937 euros)
