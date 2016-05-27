BRIEF-TripAdvisor announces new, streamlined experience for its native iOS app
* updated "things to do", "restaurants" categories, to now adapt to user preferences, make customized recommendations based on machine learning
May 26 French catering company Elior Group reported 3.5 pct revenue growth and 5.8 pct growth in core profit (EBITDA) for the first half of 2015/2016 fiscal year, driven by a faster pace of growth in its concession catering business and international operations.
First-half revenue came in at 2.92 billion euros, while core profit was 216 million euros.
The company confirmed its full-year guidance, namely organic growth of more than 3 pct, excluding the impact of voluntary contract exits, an EBITDA margin of over 8.6 pct and a significant rise in reported earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share.
Elior also announced on Friday the acquisition of Preferred Meals, a U.S.-based provider of meals and snacks. (Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
TOKYO/SINGAPORE, May 23 Countries from the United States to Japan and Singapore are considering tightening security ahead of major theatre and sports events following a suicide bomb attack in Britain that killed at least 22 people.