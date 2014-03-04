* Elior was first listed in 2000 and de-listed in 2006
* Elior looking for shareholders to back growth strategy
* Elior's listing seen among largest in Paris in 2014
By Noëlle Mennella
PARIS, March 4 Caterer Elior said on Tuesday it
would return to French stock market by the summer after an
eight-year absence, in an estimated 4 billion euro ($5.51
billion) flotation that could be one of the largest on the Paris
bourse this year.
"Elior confirms (it is) preparing a stock market listing on
Euronext Paris by Summer 2014," a company spokesman said.
"We must find shareholders to back the group's growth
strategy," he added, without elaborating.
Last month a source with knowledge of the matter had said
that Charterhouse Capital Partners, which owns 62.4 percent of
Elior, had selected banks to handle a stock market listing of
Elior later this year.
The same source told Reuters on Tuesday that Rothschild was
advising Elior on the sale while Deutsche Bank, JP
Morgan, HSBC and Credit Agricole
would handle it.
Founded in 1991, Elior is the third-largest contract caterer
by revenue in Europe after France's Sodexo and
Britain's Compass.
The company was first listed in 2000 and de-listed in 2006,
when British private equity group Charterhouse Capital Partners
bought it for 2.5 billion euros.
Elior had estimated revenue of around 5 billion euros in
2013 against 4.5 billion in 2012, and a sale could value Elior
at about 4 billion euros, according to previous media reports.
This would make Elior's one of the largest new listings on
the French bourse this year along with that of Coface, the trade
credit insurance unit of French bank Natixis, and
possibly SFR, the mobile phone unit of Vivendi, which
is also looking for potential buyers.
Elior, which employs 103,000, generates 56 percent of its
sales in France and has growth abroad through targeted
acquisitions.
Elior has a contract arm which provides catering to
businesses, schools and hospitals and accounts for around two
thirds of the firm's overall business. It also has a concessions
business which serves airports, railways and motorways.
Charterhouse had looked at a potential sale of Elior last
year.
Elior co-founder Robert Zolade has 24.7 percent, and
Chequers Capital holds 7.8 percent. The remaining 5.2 percent is
owned by other investors.