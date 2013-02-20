LONDON Feb 20 Private equity firms are
preparing bids of up to 4 billion euros ($5.3 billion) for
French catering company Elior, in one of the biggest European
private equity auctions since the credit crunch of 2008, banking
sources said.
Owner Charterhouse Capital Partners decided to sell Elior,
either in part or in whole, in November and hired Credit
Agricole, HSBC and Rothschild to manage the process.
BC Partners and CVC Capital Partners are interested in
bidding, banking sources said on Wednesday. The two firms could
team up to make a joint bid, a banker close to the deal said.
Two U.S. private equity firms - Blackstone, and Clayton,
Dubilier and Rice - are also interested in bidding seperately,
sources said.
BC Partners, CVC Capital and CD&R declined to comment.
Blackstone and Charterhouse were not available to comment.
Charterhouse bought Elior for 2.5 billion euros in 2006. The
private equity firm owns 62.3 percent, Elior's co-founder Robert
Zolade has 24.7 percent and Chequers Capital 7.8 percent. The
remaining 5.2 percent is owned by other investors.
Elior's contracts unit provides catering to businesses,
schools and hospitals and accounts for around two thirds of the
firm's overall business. The concessions business caters for
airports, railways and motorways.
First round bids on the auction process, which is likely to
attract more bids, are due in March, bankers said.
DEBT FINANCING
Bankers are working on debt packages of around 2 billion
euros for the private equity buyers, as confidence returns to
the European buyout market.
Credit Agricole and HSBC are working on a staple financing
package that offers potential buyers funds to pay for the
acquisition, bankers said. Other banks are trying to join the
staple financing, they said, which is likely to include
leveraged loans and high yield bonds.
Staple financings speed acquisitions as they give buyers
confidence that financing is available. Other banks are working
on rival debt packages for bidders.
Elior's business includes a contract and concessions unit.
If offers fall short of the 3-4 billion euros sale price
Charterhouse is seeking, it could consider selling Elior's
contracts business alone, several sources said.
($1 = 0.7487 euro)
