Sept 10 Elior Participations SCA :

* Says EBIT for nine months ended on June 30 is 213.4 million euros versus 198.3 million euros last year

* Says revenue for nine months ended on June 30 is 4.04 billion euros versus 3.77 billion euros last year

* Confirms FY 6.5 pct revenue growth and stable EBITDA margin of about 8.4 pct Source text: bit.ly/1tx9JL8 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)