BRIEF-Nestle Nigeria reports Q1 pretax profit of 14.28 bln naira
* Q1 profit before tax of 14.28 billion naira versus 8.73 billion naira year ago
Dec 11 Elior Participations SCA :
* FY EBITDA 447 million euros ($553.88 million) versus 424 million euros ($525.38 million) year ago
* Board is confident in growth prospects and will propose the payment of a 0.20 euro per share dividend for FY 2013/2014 at AGM
* FY net result group share of 48 million euros versus 9 million euros year ago
* Sees for FY 2014/2015 revenue growth of over 4 pct, with at least 2 pct organic growth
* Sees for FY 2014/2015 stable EBITDA margin
* Sees for FY 2014/2015 increase in operating cash flow and sharp rise in EPS
* Confirms targets for FY 2015/2016 and FY 2016/2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8070 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
