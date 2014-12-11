Dec 11 Elior Participations SCA :

* FY EBITDA 447 million euros ($553.88 million) versus 424 million euros ($525.38 million) year ago

* Board is confident in growth prospects and will propose the payment of a 0.20 euro per share dividend for FY 2013/2014 at AGM

* FY net result group share of 48 million euros versus 9 million euros year ago

* Sees for FY 2014/2015 revenue growth of over 4 pct, with at least 2 pct organic growth

* Sees for FY 2014/2015 stable EBITDA margin

* Sees for FY 2014/2015 increase in operating cash flow and sharp rise in EPS

* Confirms targets for FY 2015/2016 and FY 2016/2017