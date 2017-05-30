PARIS May 30 Elior, Europe's
third-largest catering group, reported higher first-half revenue
and core profits, helped by growth overseas, and kept its
full-year financial targets for an increase in sales and
earnings.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation(EBITDA) rose 17.9 percent to 255 million euros
($283.7 million), giving a margin of 7.9 percent of revenue.
Elior, which competes with bigger rivals Sodexo
and Compass Group, said organic revenue - excluding the
impact of voluntary contract exits - rose 4.2 percent in the six
months to March 31.
Elior, whose clients range from the Vatican museum to
France's La Poste and Los Angeles airport, reiterated its
targets for full-year organic revenue growth of at least 3
percent, an increase in its EBITDA margin of between 20 and 30
basis points, excluding acquisitions, and a significant rise in
EBITDA and adjusted net earnings per share.
($1 = 0.8987 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)