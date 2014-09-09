PARIS, Sept 9 French industrial laundry company Elis, 83 percent owned by investment company Eurazeo, said it planned a 1.35 billion euro ($1.74 billion) debt refinancing to go with its initial public offering, details of which it plans to outline later on Tuesday.

Elis employs 18,500 staff, including 11,500 in France, and posted sales of 1.22 billion euros last year, according to its website. (1 US dollar = 0.7763 euro) (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Michael Urquhart)