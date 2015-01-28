PARIS Jan 28 French industrial laundry company
Elis, 83 percent owned by investment group Eurazeo,
set an indicative price range for its stock market listing of
12-19 euros a share on Wednesday.
Elis plans to raise a gross amount of about 700 million
euros ($795.9 million) from the issue of new shares, as well as
50 million from a secondary offering, Eurazeo said in a
statement.
Eurazeo plans to keep a minimum of 32.6 percent of the
company's share capital after the IPO, and assuming an
over-allotment option is exercised, it said in a statement.
The offer period will run from Jan. 28 until Feb. 9, with
Elis shares due to be listed from Feb. 11, Eurazeo said.
($1 = 0.8795 euros)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)