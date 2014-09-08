BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
PARIS, Sept 8 French industrial laundry company Elis, which 83 percent owned by investment company Eurazeo , plans to detail plans for an autumn stock market listing on Tuesday.
Elis head Xavier Martire plans to hold a briefing at 0630 GMT on Tuesday, the company said in a statement on Monday.
Elis employs 18,500 staff, including 11,500 in France, and posted sales of 1.22 billion euros ($1.57 billion) last year, according to its website. (1 US dollar = 0.7748 euro) (Reporting by James Regan, editing by David Evans)
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year