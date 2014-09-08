PARIS, Sept 8 French industrial laundry company Elis, which 83 percent owned by investment company Eurazeo , plans to detail plans for an autumn stock market listing on Tuesday.

Elis head Xavier Martire plans to hold a briefing at 0630 GMT on Tuesday, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Elis employs 18,500 staff, including 11,500 in France, and posted sales of 1.22 billion euros ($1.57 billion) last year, according to its website. (1 US dollar = 0.7748 euro) (Reporting by James Regan, editing by David Evans)