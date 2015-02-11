PARIS Feb 11 French industrial laundry company Elis, 83 percent owned by investment group Eurazeo , set the price for its initial public offering at the bottom of the range, implying a market capitalisation of 1.48 billion euros ($1.68 billion).

Shares in the company are due to start trading on Euronext Paris on Wednesday at 0800 GMT.

Based on the offer price of 13 euros a share, Elis said late on Tuesday that it had raised 700 million euros via a share capital increase.

In addition, Eurazeo and certain Elis staff and managers are selling shares amounting to 50 million, though this could rise to about 162 million if an over-allotment option is granted. The initial 50.6 percent free float could then rise to 58.2 percent.

The company set an indicative price range of 12-19 euros in January, but tightened this last week to 13-16.50 euros.

Elis, which competes with Britain's Rentokil Initial and Berendsen, provides rental and cleaning services for businesses as well as pest control and hygiene services.

The IPO had originally been scheduled for autumn of last year but was delayed because of market turmoil.

The deal is seen as a test of investors' appetite. Eurazeo also aims to list its 87.4 percent-controlled car rental company Europcar during the first half of 2015.

BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs International are acting as global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the Elis IPO. Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking are acting as joint bookrunners. ($1 = 0.8834 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)