BRIEF-Western Digital has offered to acquire less than 20% of Toshiba's memory chip arm - Nikkei
Sept 25 Elisa
* Issued and priced new Eurobond maturing in 2019
* The amount of the new bond is EUR 300 million and its reoffer interest rate is equivalent to 7 year Euro midswap rate 1,353% + 105 basis points.
* The interest coupon is 2.25% and issue price is 99.025%.
* The bond is issued under Elisa's EUR 1 billion EMTN (Euro Medium Term Note) programme.
* The Mandated Lead Managers for the bond issue are Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch, Danske Bank A/S and Nordea Bank Danmark A/S.
TORONTO, June 5 A Canadian appeals court justice said on Monday that he would review a bail request by Karim Baratov, a man charged by U.S. prosecutors of involvement in a high-profile breach of Yahoo email accounts.