HELSINKI Feb 3 Finnish telecom operator Elisa fourth-quarter profit rose 8 percent from a year ago thanks to new customers and beating all expectations.

October-December earnings before interest, tax, depreciations and amortisation (EBITDA) was 133 million euros ($175.2 mln), beating all forecasts in a Reuters poll which ranged from 118 million to 131 million.

Revenue grew almost 5 percent to 401 million euros, which was in the scope of forecasts.

The firm said full-year 2012 revenue and EBITDA was estimated to remain flat year-on-year, while operating profit is expected to increase, given the lower level of depreciation. ($1 = 0.7592 euros) (Reporting By Helsinki Newsroom)