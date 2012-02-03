HELSINKI Feb 3 Finnish telecom operator
Elisa fourth-quarter profit rose 8 percent from a
year ago thanks to new customers and beating all expectations.
October-December earnings before interest, tax,
depreciations and amortisation (EBITDA) was 133 million euros
($175.2 mln), beating all forecasts in a Reuters poll which
ranged from 118 million to 131 million.
Revenue grew almost 5 percent to 401 million euros, which was
in the scope of forecasts.
The firm said full-year 2012 revenue and EBITDA was estimated
to remain flat year-on-year, while operating profit is expected
to increase, given the lower level of depreciation.
($1 = 0.7592 euros)
(Reporting By Helsinki Newsroom)