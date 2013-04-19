BRIEF-NIIT Technologies gets part payment of 419 mln rupees as per settlement deal with govt entity
* Co received part payment of 419 million rupees following settlement agreement with a government entity
HELSINKI, April 19 Finnish telecom operator Elisa lowered its outlook for the year after first-quarter profit fell more than expected, as businesses cut back on technology spending and price competition in mobile services intensified.
Elisa said on Friday its first-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 109 million euros from 121 million a year earlier, below the average market forecast of 116 million in a Reuters poll.
The company said it now expects full-year EBITDA, excluding items, to be at the same level or slightly lower than in 2012. It previously forecast it would be flat.
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando)
* Says to issue 2017 first tranche of bonds worth up to 800 million yuan ($116.17 million)
* Says it expects to swing to net loss of 850 million yuan-1.25 billion yuan in Q1 vs net profit of 119.3 million yuan year ago