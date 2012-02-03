* Q4 core profit beats all forecasts

* Sees 2012 sales, core profit flat

* Shares jump 5.3 pct (Adds company, analyst comment, shares)

HELSINKI, Feb 3 Finnish telecoms operator Elisa's fourth-quarter core profits rose 8 percent from a year ago, beating all expectations due to higher consumer business sales.

Shares in Elisa were 5.3 percent higher at 16.93 euros by 0805 GMT.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciations and amortisation (EBITDA) of 133 million euros ($175 mln) beat all forecasts given in a Reuters poll of analysts which ranged from 118 million to 131 million euros.

Revenue rose almost 5 percent to 401 million euros, with sales and profits at Elisa's consumer business beating analysts forecasts while the corporate business performed in line with expectations.

"Revenue growth was driven by increased equipment sales, growth in the Estonian business and mobile services as a result of an increased number of subscriptions," the company said.

The company said it expects revenue and EBITDA to remain flat in 2012 while operating profit should increase due to a lower level of depreciation.

The company proposed a dividend of 1.30 euros per share, to be paid in a single instalment after paying out the same amount last year in two instalments.

"The one-off dividend payment, contrary to previous years when the dividend has been paid in two instalments, is a strong positive signal," said Evli analyst Mikko Ervasti. ($1=0.7592 euros) (Reporting By Helsinki Newsroom; Editing by Greg Mahlich)