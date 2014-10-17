Oct 17 Elisa Oyj :

* Says Q3 EBITDA 142 million euros versus 138 million euros

* Says Q3 revenue 384 million euros versus 395 million euros

* Says Q3 pretax profit 83 million euros versus 78 million euros

* Reuters POLL: ELISA Q3 revenue seen at 390 million euros, EBITDA at 141 million euros

* Says Q3 mobile ARPU was 15.9 euros (16.2 euros in previous quarter)

* Says full-year 2014 revenue is estimated to be at same level or slightly higher than in 2013

* Says full-year 2014 EBITDA, excluding non-recurring items, is anticipated to be slightly higher than in 2013

* Says full-year 2014 capital expenditure is expected to be a maximum of 12 pct of revenue