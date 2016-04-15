HELSINKI, April 15 Elisa on Friday
reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter core operating
profit, sending shares in Finland's largest telecoms company up
3.5 percent.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
of 137 million euros ($154 million) beat the 134 million
expected by analysts polled by Reuters.
"Earnings improved as a result of the growth of mobile
service revenue, including sales of faster subscriptions," Chief
Executive Veli-Matti Mattila told a news conference.
The company kept its outlook of flat profit growth for 2016,
but analysts at Nordea and Inderes Equity Research said they
expected Elisa to raise its guidance in the second half of the
year.
The company has extended its tender offer to buy Anvia,
Finland's fourth-biggest operator, until April 22.
($1 = 0.8885 euros)
(Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; editing by Jussi Rosendahl and
Jason Neely)