HELSINKI, July 12 Finnish telecom operator Elisa reported a stronger-than-expected quarterly operating profit after cost cuts helped it offset the impact of price competition among Europe's mobile phone and internet service providers.

Elisa on Friday reported its second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were flat from a year earlier at 122 million euros ($159 million).

Analysts on average expected a fall to 117 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.

Average revenue per user in its mobile phone business fell to 16.2 euros from 18.0 euros a year earlier as economic uncertainty forced customers to look for cheaper deals.

It said competition would likely remain tough for the rest of the year, and that it would step up cost savings to stay competitive.

It forecast it would manage to keep EBITDA, excluding items, flat from a year earlier. In April, it had warned that it could be flat or slightly lower than in 2012.

($1 = 0.7668 euros) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Mark Potter and David Cowell)