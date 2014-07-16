(Adds details, shares, analyst)
HELSINKI, July 16 Finnish telecoms operator
Elisa's second-quarter comparable profit rose to 127
million euros, but came in slightly below analyst expectations
of 129 million, sending the firm's shares down 2.8 percent.
In the same quarter a year ago, Elisa's earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 122
million euros.
Sales fell to 384 million euros from 390 million and were
below average analyst expectation of 398 million, hurt by
decline in fixed line use and a small decrease in the number of
mobile subscriptions.
Elisa kept its guidance of full-year results to be at the
same level as last year, or slightly higher. In the first six
months of the year, Elisa's profit is 21 million euros above
that of the same period in 2013.
Some analysts had expected a profit guidance upgrade.
"The firm repeating its guidance can be seen as a slight
disappointment," said analysts Petri Aho and Juha Kinnunen from
analyst firm Inderes said, who have a sell rating on Elisa.
Elisa shares were down 2.8 percent at 22.00 euros by 0710
GMT.
