HELSINKI, April 20 Finland's largest telecom
operator Elisa lifted its full-year sales and profit
outlook after reporting a rise in first-quarter earnings on the
back of its recent acquisition of local rival Anvia.
Elisa said on Thursday it now expects its revenue and core
profit to grow this year, compared to its previous forecast of
flat or just slight increases for both measures.
First-quarter core profit was 144 million euros ($154
million), in line with analysts' average forecast and up from
137 million euros a year earlier.
Elisa nevertheless said that the Finnish market remains
challenging amid weak economic growth and tough price
competition from rivals Telia and DNA.
Shares in the company rose 0.5 percent to 31.83 euros in
early trade, as analysts said the results and outlook came as no
surprise.
Elisa bought regional operator Anvia's consumer business
last year for 107 million euros to increase its market share.
In a bid to boost international growth, Elisa is buying
cable TV company Starman's Estonian operations, as well as
network solutions firm Santa Monica's Finnish and Estonian
businesses.
In 2015, Elisa had a 39 percent share of Finnish mobile
subscriptions, followed by Telia on 34 percent and DNA on 26
percent.
($1 = 0.9327 euros)
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Susan Fenton)