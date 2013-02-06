HELSINKI Feb 6 Finnish telecom operator Elisa
reported weaker-than-expected quarterly results as
Europe's recession made consumers and business clients wary of
spending.
Elisa reported fourth-quarter earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 124 million euros
($168 million), missing the market's average forecast of 131
million euros in a Reuters poll.
Telecoms companies in Europe have been struggling with
slower growth and tough competition. Nordic firms had initially
resisted such trends, but both Sweden's Tele2 and
TeliaSonera AB have also reported weak results for the
fourth quarter.
($1 = 0.7392 euros)
(Reporting by Helsinki newsroom; Editing by Hans-Juergen
Peters)