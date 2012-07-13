HELSINKI, July 13 Finnish telecom operator Elisa reported second-quarter profit roughly in line with market expectations.

Quarterly earnings before interest, tax, depreciations and amortisation (EBITDA) was 122 million euros ($148.6 million), flat year-on-year and roughly in line with an average forecast of 124 million euros in a Reuters analyst poll.

The company repeated it expects 2012 revenue and EBITDA to be flat and operating profit to increase due to less depreciation. ($1=0.8208 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom; Editing by Mike Nesbit)