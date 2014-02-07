BRIEF-Pegatron's units buy machinery equipment worth a combined T$2.4 bln
* Says subsidiary Protek (Shanghai) Ltd buys machinery equipment worth T$1.3 billion ($42.73 million) from Panasonic Industrial Devices Sales Taiwan Co Ltd
HELSINKI Feb 7 Finnish telecom operator Elisa reported a slight rise in quarterly profit as cost cuts helped to offset the impact of tough price competition.
Elisa's quarterly earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding one-off items, rose to 134 million euros ($182 million) from 124 million a year earlier. That was in line with the average forecast in a Reuters poll.
The company said it expected full-year 2014 EBITDA, excluding items, to be at the same level or higher than in 2013. ($1 = 0.7353 euros) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
* Says 75,000 warrants were exercised into 75,000 new shares of the co, at 1,314 yen per share, on April 3