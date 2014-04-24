Box Office: 'Latin Lover' Tops 'The Circle,' 'Fate of the Furious' Rides to Third Straight No. 1
LOS ANGELES, April 30 (Variety.com) - It has become a familiar story -- "The Fate of the Furious" is, once again, the box office champ.
HELSINKI, April 24 Finnish operator Elisa said its first-quarter core profit rose to 126 million euros, up slightly more than the 122 million analysts had expected.
The company kept its guidance of seeing full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to be at the same level as last year, or slightly higher. (Reporting By Sakari Suoninen)
LOS ANGELES, April 30 (Variety.com) - It has become a familiar story -- "The Fate of the Furious" is, once again, the box office champ.
JEDDAH, April 30 Saudi Arabia wants German companies Siemens and SAP to play an important role in furthering the kingdom's "digital transformation", company officials said on Sunday during German Chancellor Angela Merkel's visit to the country.