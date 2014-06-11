BRIEF-Winto Group in preliminary discussions to dispose unit
* Co is in preliminary discussions with independent third party regarding potential disposal of a subsidiary of company
STOCKHOLM, June 11 Elisa Oyj : * Signed a EUR 130 million revolving credit facility
LONDON, April 20 Taxi app Uber could face an increase in operator licence fees in London under proposed changes by the city's transport authority, the latest in a series of moves by regulators to rein in a firm that has disrupted the traditional taxi industry.