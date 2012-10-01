UPDATE 1-Australia's Vocus says KKR makes $1.65 bln takeover approach
* KKR indicative offer A$3.50 per share vs A$2.86 previous close
HELSINKI Oct 1 Elisa Oyj : * Says eurobond was priced at interpolated reference rate plus 10 basis points
and yields 0.698 per cent (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
* KKR indicative offer A$3.50 per share vs A$2.86 previous close
June 7 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.