Investors turn wary on Taiwan stocks on Trump, trade, Apple risks
* Imagination Technology crash may be warning for Apple suppliers
HELSINKI, June 10 Elisa Oyj : * Kymen Puhelin and Telekarelia to merge with Elisa. Planned deal involves exchange of shares, no cash. (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
* Imagination Technology crash may be warning for Apple suppliers
April 6 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* China oil and gas - intends to use proceeds of proposed notes issue to repay certain existing indebtedness including 2013 notes and for general corporate purpose