BRIEF-Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition
* Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition, increased credit facilities and director appointments
June 16 Cosmetics maker Revlon Inc said it would buy Elizabeth Arden Inc for an enterprise value of $870 million.
Revlon said on Thursday it was offering $14 per share in cash for Elizabeth Arden.
The offer price represents a 50.4 percent premium to the stock's Thursday close. (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition, increased credit facilities and director appointments
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's former bank agreed to pay $89 million to settle allegations it wrongfully sought payments from a federally insured reverse mortgage program, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Tuesday.