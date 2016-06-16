June 16 Cosmetics maker Revlon Inc said it would buy Elizabeth Arden Inc for an enterprise value of $870 million.

Revlon said on Thursday it was offering $14 per share in cash for Elizabeth Arden.

The offer price represents a 50.4 percent premium to the stock's Thursday close. (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)