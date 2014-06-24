BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
June 24 Cosmetics company Elizabeth Arden Inc said it would exit low-return businesses and brands to improve gross margins and profitability, and would record a related non-cash charge of $85-95 million for the fourth quarter ending June 30.
The company said it would also cut jobs and close its Puerto Rico affiliate. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter