June 24 Cosmetics company Elizabeth Arden Inc said it would exit low-return businesses and brands to improve gross margins and profitability, and would record a related non-cash charge of $85-95 million for the fourth quarter ending June 30.

The company said it would also cut jobs and close its Puerto Rico affiliate. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)